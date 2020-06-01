Watch as Lily's ears stand up straight when she's promised a "treat.

Whether her ears are pointed or floppy, this dog is ridiculously adorable!

Quirky dog's ears stand up straight when she hears the word 'treat'

Whether her ears are pointed or floppy, this dog is ridiculously adorable!

Watch as Lily's ears stand up straight when she's promised a "treat." Brianne, the filmer and owner of Brianne Manuel's Pet Services told Newsflare: "I'm a full-time dog walker and pet sitter.

Bella and Lily's mama hired me to let her newly adopted dogs out for a lunchtime pee.

After a nice stroll in the yard to stretch their toes, we came back inside.

"As always, I immediately started toward the treat jar.

As I was reaching for their treats, I could see their butts start to wiggle uncontrollably (nothing like a lunchtime snack, eh?).

"As I look down I begin to say 'do you guys want a TREAT?'

I swear in all of my days on this earth I have never seen a dog's ears shoot up so fast.

Suddenly, little Lily's ears had the wingspan (earspan?) of an eagle.

It's like she was preparing for blast off.

About take off to Beggin' Strip land.

"I hope you all enjoy this as much as I do." The cute clip from March 17 was posted to TikTok (@thecrazydoggirl) where Lily received lots of attention for her quirky looks.