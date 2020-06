Setting social distancing boundaries Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:42s - Published 2 hours ago Setting social distancing boundaries As society starts to reopen, some people are anxious to get back out there, while others may be a little more hesitant. After 3 months of stay-at-home orders and strict social distancing, people may not see eye-to-eye on social distancing. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BACK OUT THERE, WHILE OTHERSMAY BE A LITTLE MORE HESITANT.SO WHAT DO YOU IF YOU AND YOURFRIENDS OR FAMILY JUST AREN'TSEEING EYE TO EYE ON SOCIALDISTANCING? REPORTER ANNIE(SA-TOWL-SKI) SZATKOWSKI SPOKEWITH A PSYCHIATRIST ABOUT HOWTO SET THOSE BOUNDARIES WITHOUTALIENATING THOSE CLOSEST TO YOUFRIENDS AND FAMILY AFTERMONTHS OF STAY-AT HOME ORDERSAND STRICT SOCIAL DISTANCING...MANYARE READY TO GET BACK TO ASENSE OF NORMALCY...BUT WHAT DOES THAT MEAN TOYOU? (LYNDSAY VOLPE-BERTRAM,SECTION CHIEF OF PSYCHOLOGY,SPECTRUM HEALTH) 2:26 " AS WECAN PREDICT WITH MOST TOPICSIT'S PRETTY DIVIDED IN HOWPEOPLE ARE REACTING." LYNDSAYVOLPE-BERTRAM, THE SECTIONCHIEF OF PHSYCHOLOGY ATSPECTRUM HEALTH SAYS THE FIRSTSTEP IN NAVIGATING THIS TIME...IS TO FIGURE OUT HOW YOU, YOURFAMILY, OR YOUR HOUSEHOLD WANTTO MOVE FORWARD WITHOUT ANYOUTSIDE OPINIONS.5:11 " ARE WE FIRST COMFORTABLEWITH DOING A WALK OUTSIDE,DOING A DRIVEWAY MEET UP ANDTHEN TO THINK ABOUT WHAT THATMIGHT LOOK LIKE OVERTIME." THENIT'S TIME TO DISCUSS THAT WITHOUTSIDE FAMILY AND FRIENDS....WHICH CAN MAKE PEOPLE ANXIOUS.4:15 " WE WANT TO BE LIKEDRIGHT? WE WANT THE PEOPLEAROUND US TO EXCEPT US, WE WANTTO KNOW THAT WE ARE APPRECIATEDBERTRAM SAYS THE BEST WAY TOSTART THE CONVERSATION IS BYTHAT LANGUAGE AHEAD OF TIME TOAGAIN, PICK VERY SPECIFICLANGUAGE AND TO REHEARSE IT SOYOU CAN SAY IT WITH SOME DEGREEOF CONFIDENCE." IT'S ALL ABOUTGIVING EXAMPLES.5:41 " IF I AM TALKING TO MYMOM AND I SAY I AM COMFORTABLEMEETING YOU OUTSIDE, YOU CANSEE THE KIDS, I PREFER THAT YOUNOT TOUCH THEM, BUT YOU CANPLAY WITH THEM YOU CAN TALK TOTHEM.JUST FIND SOME VERY SPECIFICLANGUAGE TO USE WHENINSTRUCTING PEOPLE ' THIS ISWHERE I'M AT.'" SHE SAYS IT'SEQUALLY IMPORTANT TO CHECK INWITH OTHERS TO SEE WHAT THEY'RECOMFORTABLE WITH...AND IF THOSE AREN'T INALIGNMENT, THERE'S NO NEED TOOVER-EXPLAIN YOURSELF.6:49 " YOU DON'T HAVE TO WRITEAN ESSAY, OR GIVE 15 BULLETIT'S OK TO STATE THAT STRAIGHTAS IS." IF YOU'RE DEALING WITHFAMILY MEMBERS WANTING TO SEECHILDREN AND YOU'RE JUST NOTREADY...VOLPE- BERTRAM SUGGESTS LETTINGTHEM KNOW IT'S NOTHINGPERSONAL.10:08 " WE LOVE YOU, WE WANTTHEM TO LOVE YOU, HOW CAN WEBUILD EVEN A VIRTUAL CONNECTIONRIGHT NOW, SO THAT YOU FEELLIKE YOU WERE GETTING THATINTERACTION TIME." AND IF ALLELSE FAILS...YOU'LL HAVE TO AGREE, TODISAGREE.12:56 " WE HAVE TO RECOGNIZETHAT ALL OF US HAVE ADJUSTED TOTHIS PROCESS DIFFERENTLY AND WEARE GOING TO CONTINUE TO ADJUSTDIFFERENTLY, SO IT'S GOOD TOHAVE THE SPACE TO LISTEN, TOUNDERSTAND HOW WE'RE REACTING,HOW THE OTHER PEOPLE AROUND USARE REACTING, AND AT THE END OFTHE DAY MA







