A video has emerged of a parked car being swept away in a flash flood due to heavy rainfall in west India.

Parked car swept away in India during flash flood

A video has emerged of a parked car being swept away in a flash flood due to heavy rainfall in west India.

Reportedly four inches of rain fell on a market in Bhanwad district, Dwarka in Gujarat, which swept a parked car away as the current rushed towards a street drain.

Bystanders nearby stood helpless and recorded the event on their mobile phone camera.