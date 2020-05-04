Global  

'Lost' cloud guitar owned by Prince expected to fetch $1M The custom electric blue instrument was one of four "cloud" guitars created just for Prince's iconic jaunt in 1984 and 1985 in support of his seminal sixth studio album of the same name.

It had disappeared in the 90s, but was finally found last year.

It's tipped to sell for the mega-sum as LA-based auctioneer Julien's carried out a CAT scan on the guitar and it revealed the repairs made to it matched.

The auction takes place on June 19, and the sky is the limit for how much it could fetch.

