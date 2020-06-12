Man flies to Germany to complain about car, claims 'he went there to find justice' Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:23s - Published 2 days ago Man flies to Germany to complain about car, claims 'he went there to find justice' The owner of a $155,000 Mercedes Benz S550 was so dissatisfied with the service he received from a local Canadian dealership.that he flew to Germany to raise the issue with the automaker’s head office in Stuttgart, the Richmond News reports.In 2017, Da Tong Yang bought his wife Guifang Huo the sedan under the impression that it was one of the safest luxury vehicles in the market, the publication notes.One year later, the couple was driving in Vancouver when the car’s steering wheel unexpectedly locked, nearly crashing them into a concrete wall, they claim.When the pair brought their Mercedes-Benz to a dealership in Richmond, Canada, they were told that the root of the problem.was an “internal electrical issue in the power steering rack and pinion gear” that the dealership later said it fixed by replacing the power steering rack.Yang and Huo weren’t convinced that the car was safe to drive and reportedly asked for a replacement vehicle or their money back.When the dealership declined their demands, Huo filed a lawsuit against the automaker in 2019.claiming the car’s malfunction caused her and her husband “considerable mental distress and anxiety, including fear for their family’s safety and the safety of the general public.”.With the two parties battling in court, Yang apparently took it upon himself to fly to Germany — where the Mercedes-Benz headquarters is —in January and complain to the head office himself.What Yang purportedly got in return, however, was a tour of the headquarters and an email saying that the office would look into the matter 0

