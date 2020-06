Covid-19: 'No extension of lockdown in Delhi', says Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain spoke on Covid situation in the city-state.

Jain challenged MCD to prove its claims of 2098 Covid-19 deaths in Delhi.

He also added that there will be no extension of lockdown.

So far, Delhi has recorded over 32,800 infections and more than 980 deaths.