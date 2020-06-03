Samantha Ware claims Lea Michele 'threatened to have her fired from Glee'

Samantha Ware claims Lea Michele 'threatened to have her fired from Glee' The actress recently claimed Lea made her life a "living hell" on the Fox show, and she has now alleged Lea once warned she would call series creator Ryan Murphy in to sack her after she reprimanded her on set.

Samantha recalls "goofing around when the camera wasn't on [her]" during a large scene in an auditorium, which she says Lea took as Samantha "being disrespectful to her".

Speaking to Variety, Samantha said: Speaking to Variety, Samantha said: Samantha also revealed Lea told her to 'shut her mouth' and even said the star didn't deserve to have her job.

Speaking to Variety, Samantha said: Speaking to Variety, Samantha said: