How Skai Jackson is using her platform to expose racist behavior

Skai Jackson has more than half a million Twitterfollowers, and she’s not afraid to use them.As protests continue to take place across theworld, the Disney Channel star is using her socialmedia influence to condemn racist behavior.Jackson told Entertainment Tonight thatshe has gotten numerous direct messagesfrom fans asking her for advice on what to dowhen they encounter racist messaging.“The more I saw it, it became 20 in a day, I waslike, you know what?

No!

I’m gonna speak out aboutit, because I think it’s really important”.Jackson has been sharing the “receipts”of those abhorrent messages on Twitter,calling out perpetrators by name.After she shared screenshots of pastracist, homophobic and misogynistic tweetsthat “The Flash” actor Hartley Sawyer had postedin the past, he was fired from the CW series.Jackson told Entertainment Tonight shehopes that, in addition to condemning thisharmful behavior, she can present learninglessons with each receipt she shares.“A lot of people have written publicapologies, which is really nice, but I just really hope that they’re not just sayingthis so people can get off their butt”.“I really hope that they learn from thisand educate themselves, because everyonedoes make mistakes, but it’s up to you tolearn from them and move them forward”