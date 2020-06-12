Global  

Starbucks Under Fire After Banning Workers From Wearing Pro-Black Lives Matter Apparel
Starbucks Under Fire After Banning Workers From Wearing Pro-Black Lives Matter Apparel Starbucks has recently found itself in hot water after Buzzfeed News discovered employees were not allowed to wear Black Lives Matters-related items. According to the outlet, an internal memo was sent to employees, reinforcing the company’s “carefully considered and defined” dress code.

Their policy states that employees are prohibited from wearing personal, political or religious clothing or accessories.

It’s reported that Starbucks management specifically argued against Black Lives Matter attire, saying it could be misunderstood and potentially incite violence.

Now, after receiving online backlash and threats of boycott, Starbucks has reversed its prior stance.

Starbucks, via statement The coffee chain also co-designed a pro- Black Lives Matter t-shirt with their Black Partner Network.

The shirts are currently being created and will be sent to over 250,000 of their store partners.

