Lebanon: Beirut wakes up to damage after clashes as currency hits new low Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:50s - Published 1 day ago Lebanon: Beirut wakes up to damage after clashes as currency hits new low Lebanese riot police fired tear gas at demonstrators in Beirut who had poured into the streets to protest as the national currency tumbled to a new low. 0

Related news from verified sources Lebanese government meets after night of protests Lebanon’s prime minister Hassan Diab has held an emergency Cabinet meeting after a night of...

