Lebanon: Beirut wakes up to damage after clashes as currency hits new low
Lebanese riot police fired tear gas at demonstrators in Beirut who had poured into the streets to protest as the national currency tumbled to a new low.
Lebanon currency crisis: Dozens hurt in second night of clashesAt least 33 people were injured during clashes between the Lebanese army and protesters in Beirut and Tripoli.