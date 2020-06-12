Global  

Lebanon: Beirut wakes up to damage after clashes as currency hits new low
Lebanon: Beirut wakes up to damage after clashes as currency hits new low

Lebanon: Beirut wakes up to damage after clashes as currency hits new low

Lebanese riot police fired tear gas at demonstrators in Beirut who had poured into the streets to protest as the national currency tumbled to a new low.

