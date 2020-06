Thousands disregard social distancing norms at 'Kara Hunnime' fair in Karnataka's Haveri

Thousands of people gathered at Karjari village in Karnataka's Haveri on June 11 for 'Kara Hunnime' fair, thus disregarding social distancing norms amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Kara Hunnime' is a festival where farmers worship their cattle and start sowing operations.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Karnataka is 6,245 which includes 72 deaths.