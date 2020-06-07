Faith Stowers Reacts To Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute Firings

Faith Stowers tells ET Canada's Keshia Chante that her relationships with Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute "don't exist" following their firings from "Vanderpump Rules".

