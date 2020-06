Crater Lake in India Suddenly Turns Pink, Surprising Scientists Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 00:56s - Published 1 hour ago Crater Lake in India Suddenly Turns Pink, Surprising Scientists The 50,000-year-old Lonar Lake, created when a meteorite hit Earth, just turned pink and scientists are investigating what’s behind it. 0

