Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Todd Fuhrman: Patriots will take a massive step back this season and miss the playoffs
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:56s - Published
Todd Fuhrman: Patriots will take a massive step back this season and miss the playoffs

Todd Fuhrman: Patriots will take a massive step back this season and miss the playoffs

FOX Bet has the odds for the New England Patriots making the playoffs at -190 and to miss the playoffs at +150.

Hear which bet the Lock It In crew is the play for this season.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Todd Fuhrman: Patriots will take a massive step back this season and miss the playoffs

Todd Fuhrman: Patriots will take a massive step back this season and miss the playoffs FOX Bet has the odds for the New England Patriots making the playoffs at -190 and to miss the...
FOX Sports - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Cousin Sal doesn't expect the Dolphins to win more than 6.5 games this season [Video]

Cousin Sal doesn't expect the Dolphins to win more than 6.5 games this season

FOX Bet has the Miami Dolphins projected win total at 6.5. Hear if the Lock It In crew thinks they will go over or under that mark.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:24Published
Clay Travis thinks the Jets will win 7 or more games this season [Video]

Clay Travis thinks the Jets will win 7 or more games this season

FOX Bet has the New York Jets projected win total set at 6.5 for this season. Hear if the Lock It In crew thinks they'll go over or under that number.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:16Published
Todd Fuhrman predicts the Bills to win the AFC East and win 9 or more games this season [Video]

Todd Fuhrman predicts the Bills to win the AFC East and win 9 or more games this season

FOX Bet has the Buffalo Bills projected win total for this season set at 8.5 wins. Hear if the Lock It In crew thinks they will go over or under that mark.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:23Published