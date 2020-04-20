Thrifty US man shows his TikTok followers how to make DIY gummy bears

|
This LA-based man demonstrates how to make gummy bears from the comfort of your own home and TikTok users can't get enough!
Patrick Zeinali posted the creative clip to his TikTok (@patrickzeinali) where he boasts over 241 thousand followers and six million likes.
He told Newsflare: "Gummy Bears are my favorite candy, so I wanted to challenge myself to make my own gummy bears at home, and they came out so good!
"Now I just make my own and save a lot of money doing it.
Also, it's so fun to make"
|
|
|
