This LA-based man demonstrates how to make gummy bears from the comfort of your own home and TikTok users can't get enough!

Thrifty US man shows his TikTok followers how to make DIY gummy bears

Patrick Zeinali posted the creative clip to his TikTok (@patrickzeinali) where he boasts over 241 thousand followers and six million likes.

He told Newsflare: "Gummy Bears are my favorite candy, so I wanted to challenge myself to make my own gummy bears at home, and they came out so good!

"Now I just make my own and save a lot of money doing it.

Also, it's so fun to make"