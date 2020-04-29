Global  

Chile’s Oldest Remains Unearthed as 74-Million-Year-Old Teeth Found in Patagonia Area
Archeologists unearthed 74-million-year-old teeth in Chile’s Patagonia region that belonged to a small mammal.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

