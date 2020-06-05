NFL Pledges $250 Million Donation to Combat Systemic Racism

In a statement released on Thursday, the NFL announced their plan to donate $250 million over the next 10 years.

The money will go towards combating “systemic racism” and “ongoing and historic injustices.” NFL, via statement The NFL also said they will continue to “work collaboratively” with players to address “criminal justice reform, police reforms, and economic and educational advancement.” In addition, they pledged to use their network and media properties to “foster unity” by raising awareness and promoting education.

NFL, via statement The NFL’s donation comes after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the league’s support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Roger Goodell, via ‘Complex’ Goodell's statement was met with criticism, as many people felt it to be hypocritical considering the league's treatment of Colin Kaepernick.