Minnesota Board of Pardons Approves First Posthumous Pardon In State History

Max Mason, a Black circus worker who worked with three other Black men who were publicly lynched in Duluth 100 years ago, was convicted and sentenced to 30 years in prison for rape.

The allegations were later proven to be untrue.

Reg Chapman reports on the historic pardon (1:30).

WCCO 4 News At Noon - June 12, 2020