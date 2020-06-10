Global  

What's really going on inside the 'Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone'
Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 03:05s - Published
What's really going on inside the 'Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone'

What's really going on inside the 'Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone'

Welcome to CHAZ, short for the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.

This exclusive look inside Seattle's "no-cop co-op" — set up by anti-racism protestors after days of clashing with police in Washington's capital — shows how people are holding up.

