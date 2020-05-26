Republicans Pick
Jacksonville, Florida,
as Alternative Convention Site The Republican National
Committee (RNC) announced the
location of the site on Thursday.
RNC's Ronna McDaniel,
via statement The convention was originally to be hosted
in Charlotte, North Carolina, but plans
changed due to coronavirus restrictions.
Convention business will still
resume in Charlotte due to
contractual obligations between
the RNC and the city.
Trump will accept the party
nomination the week of August 24 at
the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.