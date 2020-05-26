Republicans Pick Jacksonville, Florida, as Alternative Convention Site

Republicans Pick Jacksonville, Florida, as Alternative Convention Site The Republican National Committee (RNC) announced the location of the site on Thursday.

RNC's Ronna McDaniel, via statement The convention was originally to be hosted in Charlotte, North Carolina, but plans changed due to coronavirus restrictions.

Convention business will still resume in Charlotte due to contractual obligations between the RNC and the city.

Trump will accept the party nomination the week of August 24 at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.