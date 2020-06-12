Hometown Hero - Bessie Terrell

A Smithville woman has made more than 700 masks for the public and has never charged a penny.

Week's hero...bessie ter-rell.

Bessie lives in smithville and has made more than 700 masks for the public and never charged a penny.

She's sent many of her masks across the country to help others as the nation continues to combat the coronavirus.

Do my part ."

It made me feel good to know that somebody thought i done a good deed which i didn't do it to get recognize for been a hero we were on a state of crisis and i felt the need to do my part.

