Soccer finally returns in Italy as Juve face AC Milan in the Coppa Italia semi

VARIOUS EXTERIORS OF JUVENTUS' EMPTY STADIUM, THE ALLIANZ STADIUM 2.

JUVENTUS' STADIUM WORKERS WEARING PROTECTIVE MASKS 3.

STADIUM GATES CLOSED 4.

VARIOUS OF EXTERIOR OF EMPTY JUVENTUS STADIUM 5.

PEOPLE AND DOGS STANDING OUTSIDE STADIUM 6.

EXTERIOR OF EMPTY STADIUM 7.

VARIOUS OF CLOSED BOX OFFICE 8.

EMPTY PARKING LOT 9.

(SOUNDBITE) (Italian) JUVENTUS FAN, TEA PIGNATTARO, SAYING: "We could not wait.

Finally, people need to start over and need some spirit.

Sport is an economic input for everyone: for the economy, for fans, for the wives who stay home on Sunday and get angry with husbands.

(SOUNDBITE) (Italian) JUVENTUS FAN, BRUNO SINICO, SAYING: "You have to adapt to the situation, even if you do not agree.

(SOUNDBITE) (Italian) JUVENTUS FAN AND FORMER JUVENTUS' STORE WORKER, DAVID TORTORELLA, SAYING: "It is a very strange sensation.

Especially for me, because I was used to working at the store (of Juventus), and now seeing it empty and deserted is really strange.

Who knows if even the players on the field will feel the lack of fans and the support we are always able to send them.

(SOUNDBITE) (Italian) JUVENTUS FAN FROM BERGAMO, MASSIMILIANO BALDUZZI, SAYING: "It is true, we must be careful, but we hope to return to the stadium as soon as possible.

Because being in an empty stadium is difficult even for the team.

We will support and bring our support also from outside".

VARIOUS OF EXTERIOR OF EMPTY JUVENTUS' STADIUM STORY: Soccer in Italy is finally back - and fans were delighted and relieved that on Friday (June 12), after three months of no matches, they will be able to watch their favourite sport again as Juventus face AC Milan in the second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final.

Juventus, still chasing a possible league, cup and Champions League treble, host AC Milan in the return leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final.

The match, to be played behind closed doors at the Allianz stadium, would have been played on March 4 but was postponed by the Turin city government at 24 hours' notice as the virus began to spread.

The season was suspended altogether one week later.

(Production: Oriana Boselli, Matteo Berlenga)