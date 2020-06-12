Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Bolton’s Book Set to Allege ‘Trump Misconduct’ With Countries Besides Ukraine
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:03s - Published
John Bolton’s Book Set to Allege ‘Trump Misconduct’ With Countries Besides Ukraine

John Bolton’s Book Set to Allege ‘Trump Misconduct’ With Countries Besides Ukraine

John Bolton’s anticipated book about working in the Trump White House will reportedly point to misconduct by the President that goes beyond his call with Ukraine.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Bolton Book Reportedly to Allege Trump ‘Misconduct’ Beyond Ukraine Scandal That Led to Impeachment

Bolton Book Reportedly to Allege Trump ‘Misconduct’ Beyond Ukraine Scandal That Led to Impeachment Despite reports that President Donald Trump has gone to great lengths to keep it from seeing the...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •RIA Nov.FOXNews.com


Lou Dobbs Blasts ‘Petty and Vindictive’ John Bolton Over Tell-All Book Revealing Trump Misconduct

Lou Dobbs blasts 'petty and vindictive' John Bolton for 'ranting and raving' about Trump's misconduct...
Mediaite - Published

John Bolton's book expected to allege that Ukraine wasn't Trump's only foreign misconduct

Though he never testified, Trump's former national security advisor was a central figure in...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this

BillyGEdwardsch

Billy G Edwards "John Bolton's book expected to allege that Ukraine wasn't Trump's only foreign misconduct." https://t.co/X5dH42hYJz 1 week ago

politicalHEDGE

Political HEDGE John Bolton’s book expected to allege that Ukraine wasn’t Trump’s only foreign misconduct https://t.co/B7wUMhpix7 #politicsNews 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

U.S. should consider sanctions if bounty reports true: Bolton [Video]

U.S. should consider sanctions if bounty reports true: Bolton

U.S. President Donald Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton said on Tuesday the United States should consider economic sanctions on Russia as part of a strong U.S. response if it is true..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:56Published
John Bolton: Trump's reaction to tell-all book degrading to the presidency [Video]

John Bolton: Trump's reaction to tell-all book degrading to the presidency

Former US national security adviser John Bolton says Donald Trump's reaction to his tell-all book has been "childish" and "degrading to the presidency". Once a close figure to the US President, Bolton..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Bolton’s Book Tour Backfires [Video]

Bolton’s Book Tour Backfires

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton has been repeatedly grilled for refusing to testify in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial and save his insights about the Trump administration for..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:35Published