ABC Names Matt James as First Black 'Bachelor' It is the first time in the 18-year history of the franchise that it has cast a black man to lead the show.

Matt James, via 'GMA' James was initially cast as a contestant in the latest season of 'The Bachelorette.'

Production was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Matt James, via 'GMA' James is an entrepreneur, real estate broker and an active community organizer.

Originally from North Carolina, James now calls NYC home.

