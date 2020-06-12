Barça's Suarez is fit to play against Mallorca - Setien

SHOWS: BARCELONA, SPAIN (JUNE 12, 2020) (BARCA TV - ACCESS ALL) 1.

BARCELONA COACH QUIQUE SETIEN ARRIVING AT NEWS CONFERENCE ROOM 2.

SPLIT SCREEN SHOWING SETIEN AND A REPORTER ASKING A QUESTION 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) BARCELONA COACH, QUIQUE SETIEN, SAYING: "Most likely he (Suarez) will play, but as I have said, he may not play the whole match.

It would be a risk we most likely will not take, but he could start or start on the bench.

He is fit to play and is better all the time, but it is logical that after five months it will be evident that playing will be good for him and he will need a number of games to find the best Luis Suarez." 4.

SPLIT SCREEN SHOWING SETIEN AND A REPORTER ASKING A QUESTION 5.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) BARCELONA COACH, QUIQUE SETIEN, SAYING: "In reality, it would be an impairment for us to have to play this (Champions League) match against Naples in a neutral pitch (Lisbon) when they were able to do so on their pitch, right?

But, if circumstances deem it so and it is what it is and we will accept it, we have no choice." 6.

SPLIT SCREEN SHOWING SETIEN AND A REPORTER ASKING A QUESTION 7.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) BARCELONA COACH, QUIQUE SETIEN, SAYING: "The options are better right now for us (in La Liga) because we have a two-point advantage and in the Champions League we also have lots of options to be there, evidently, like the others do, with the advantage that we have the best player in the world and this can always be the weight that tips the balance in our favour." 8.

SPLIT SCREEN SHOWING SETIEN AND A REPORTER ASKING A QUESTION 9.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) BARCELONA COACH, QUIQUE SETIEN, SAYING: "The reality for us, which is what I know, is that we are doing very well, we have great motivation, it's palpable every day at training, and I am sure that because of our enthusiasm and desire and also because of that break you sometimes have to take and the intelligence you have to demonstrate to be better than the rival, that all will manifest itself and we will take the match forward, which is what we want." 10.

SETIEN PUTTING ON FACE MASK AND LEAVING NEWS CONFERENCE ROOM STORY: Barcelona returns to the pitch on Saturday (June 13) after the coronavirus pandemic interrupted the Spanish league in March with Luis Suarez fit to play against Mallorca after being sidelined due to injury for five months.

Barça coach Quique Setien said Suarez, who would have been unable to finish the league due to his knee injury had it not been for the lockdown, would not play the entire match but is "fit to play and better all the time." Lionel Messi, who suffered a minor quadricep injury, is also 100% fit to return to the fold, Setien said and referred to him as the "best player in the world" that could tip the balance in Barça's favour in the Champions League competition.

"In the Champions League we also have lots of options to be there (in the final), evidently, like the others do, with the advantage that we have the best player in the world and this can always be the weight that tips the balance in our favour," Setien said in pre-match telematic news conference in Barcelona.

In the Spanish League, Barça is targeting a third consecutive Spanish title and was leading Real Madrid by two points when the season was postponed.

The break has also given their ageing squad some much-needed rest, while the extra time on the training ground should help them further adapt to the ideas of coach Quique Setien, who succeeded Ernesto Valverde in January.

With no fans allowed into venues, Barça's Champions League clash with Napoli will most likely take place in neutral ground, a situation Setien has deemed unfavourable because the Italian side managed to play on their turf in a stadium packed with supporters before the coronavirus pandemic shutdown the sport.

Barca have 11 fixtures in the space of five weeks, with home games against Athletic Bilbao and Atletico Madrid plus trips to Sevilla and Villarreal looking like their toughest games.

"The reality for us, which is what I know, is that we are doing very well, we have great motivation, it's palpable every day at training," Setien said, looking to the matches to come.