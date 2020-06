Walgreens, CVS, Walmart Unlock Black Beauty Products

Business Insider reports that Walgreens and CVS Health will no longer lock away beauty products for Black women and other people of color.

CVS Health told Business Insider, "We are taking steps in our stores to ensure that no hair, beauty or personal care products for communities of color are kept in locked displays or shelving units." Walgreens echoed a similar sentiment to the Associated Press.