Angie's List Report: Planting insect-repelling plants

While you can always cover yourself and your guests in bug spray, you could take a more natural approach by planting insect-repelling plants around your yard.

But it also means you'll probably see some unexpected guests as well ...those pesky bugs and insects.

Mike lafollette is a master gardener.

He has had plenty of first-hand experience with mosquitos.

And that has taught him... the tips and tricks... to keeping your yard pest-free.

Mike lafollette, mater gardener sot #1 (:12) "my wife actually gets bitten a lot more than i do but we've worked hard to keep out yard free of mosquitos, so, you know, making sure there's no standing water and then investing in some mosquito-repelling plants can really help."

Vo (:05) there are many plants that naturally repel bugs ... even one that was named because of it.

Mike lafollette, master gardener sot #2 (:17) "there are several plants that work well to help keep mosquitos out of your yards.

Probably the best would be lemongrass and citronella.

There's also a plant called the mosquito plant which is actually a type of geranium but it also has citronella in it and those would probably be the most effective."

Angie hicks, angie's list founder sot #1 (:09) "if you're limited on space, many bug repelling plants like basil, rosemary and mint do well in pots as well as in larger garden spaces."

Vo (:07) it's not just what plants you're using... when it comes to repelling bugs from you and your family.

But also consider... where these plants are growing.

Mike lafollette, master gardener sot #3 (:19) "if you have bug-repelling plants you really want them to be near where you're going to be spending time in your yard.

So typically, you're going to be sitting on your patio so you'd want them in pots nearby because they're not going to be effective if you have them across your yard in a garden somewhere so most likely just keep them nearby where you're going to spend the most time."

Vo (:08) while these plants can be your best defense against unruly pest..., some of them -- like citronella -- can be dangerous if ingested by your pets or kids.

Mike lafollette, master gardener sot #4 (:15) "if you want to ensure that these plants are safe for your pets and children, the best thing to do is to go online and search for a reputable site, typically something that's from a university or government site, there are plenty out there and they have good information about what's safe for your yard."

(((shelby tag))) if you still don't know where to start, angie says to talk to your local nursery or landscaping pro for some tips and advice...