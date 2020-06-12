Happy Birthday, Chris Evans! (Saturday, June 13)

Christopher Robert Evans turns 39 years old today.

He was born in Boston, Massachusetts.

The actor appeared in his first major film, 'Not Another Teen Movie,' in 2001.

He played the Human Torch in 'Fantastic Four,' and is known for his role as Captain America in Marvel movies.

The actor has also starred in 'The Perfect Score,' 'Cellular', 'The Nanny Diaries' and more.

Evans has won People’s Choice and Teen Choice Awards.

He made his directing debut in 2014 with the film, 'Before We Go,' and his Broadway debut in 'Lobby Hero' in 2018.

