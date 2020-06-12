Global  

Happy Birthday, Chris Evans! (Saturday, June 13)
Happy Birthday, Chris Evans!

Christopher Robert Evans turns 39 years old today.

He was born in Boston, Massachusetts.

The actor appeared in his first major film, 'Not Another Teen Movie,' in 2001.

He played the Human Torch in 'Fantastic Four,' and is known for his role as Captain America in Marvel movies.

The actor has also starred in 'The Perfect Score,' 'Cellular', 'The Nanny Diaries' and more.

Evans has won People’s Choice and Teen Choice Awards.

He made his directing debut in 2014 with the film, 'Before We Go,' and his Broadway debut in 'Lobby Hero' in 2018.

franmatac

Frank RT @beautifulcelebz: Happy 39th Birthday Chris Evans 🎉 https://t.co/iJwWEg6SMW 13 seconds ago

SresthaChatt26

Srestha Chatterjee RT @BritishGQ: Happy birthday to the actor and grooming master. https://t.co/oHhsAJsPqe 43 seconds ago

alicialazarooo

Alisonn🤡 RT @FilmstoFilms_: Happy birthday, Chris Evans! https://t.co/cXJ1Zz3pi5 50 seconds ago

LovelyCK_

娇滴滴缪糕 🐼⚽ RT @NEENCESTONY: Happy Birthday Chris Evans. 💙🎂🎉 Wish you very happy. You are my heart. I love you so much. รักมากๆเลยนะ รักที่สุดเลย!!!!!!… 1 minute ago

sharebear817

‎⍟ Shari ‎⍟ RT @MillerMeredith1: I can finally share the article about @ChrisEvans that I had the joy of writing this week. Celebrating Chris, and his… 1 minute ago

sharebear817

‎⍟ Shari ‎⍟ RT @ChrisEvans_USA: Happy Birthday Chris Evans: 5 Reasons why the Avengers: Endgame star is the ideal husband material | PINKVILLA https://… 1 minute ago

reieaisback

reieaisback RT @MarvelousRDJ: Happy Birthday to Steve Rogers himself Chris Evans! 🎂🥳 #HappyBirthdayChrisEvans https://t.co/NmcqjkBUOy 2 minutes ago

kittyjardenil

kittorz 🙃 HAPPY EFFING BIRTHDAY CHRIS EVANS YOU MAKE MY HEART SWELL WITH YOUR TALENT AND CHARM AND NICENESS!!!! You'll never… https://t.co/ns9eU2S5aL 2 minutes ago