Charles I statue in central London given protection ahead of protests

The equestrian statue of Charles I at Charing Cross in central London is the latest monument to be given protection ahead of protests this weekend.

Footage shot on Friday (June 12) shows construction workers erecting scaffolding and wooden planks around the statue, which is located next to Trafalgar Square.

It follows former Prime Minister Winston Churchill's statue in Parliament Square being covered up and additional protection added around the Cenotaph on Whitehall.

Far-right protesters and Black Lives Activists are expected to clash on Saturday in Westminster.