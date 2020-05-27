Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Twitter Takes Action Against Fake Hong Kong Protest News
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:13s - Published
Twitter Takes Action Against Fake Hong Kong Protest News

Twitter Takes Action Against Fake Hong Kong Protest News

Twitter removed more than 23,000 accounts linked to disinformation surrounding the Hong Kong protests.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Pro-democracy lawmakers douse Hong Kong council chamber in fertiliser [Video]

Pro-democracy lawmakers douse Hong Kong council chamber in fertiliser

A Hong Kong legislative debate was suspended Thursday afternoon ahead of an expected vote on a contentious national anthem bill after pro-democracy lawmakers staged a protest, with one dropping a pot..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published
Hong Kong police out in force to disperse protesters [Video]

Hong Kong police out in force to disperse protesters

Police gathered outside Hong Kong's legislature complex on Wednesday to ward off protesters as lawmakers debated a bill that would criminalise abuse of the Chinese national anthem.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published
Hong Kong protests over national security law and national anthem bill [Video]

Hong Kong protests over national security law and national anthem bill

Full gear riot police have been deployed around the Government Headquarters in the Admiralty area this morning ahead of a debate on the controversial national anthem bill in Legco. Most of the council..

Credit: EyePress News - English     Duration: 01:09Published