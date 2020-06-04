Man accused of 'animal cruelty,' slammed for feeding cat ice cream

An unidentified man was criticized by social media users for sharing a bite-sized amount of ice cream with a cat in a now viral video.On June 8, Twitter account damn_elle posted an 11-second video of the man serving the cat ice cream, using the end of a spoon.The cat initially hesitates but eventually licks the ice cream, only to soon tilt backwards as a result of receiving brain freeze.The video, which is set to rapper Vanilla Ice’s hit single "Ice Ice Baby," has since received over 15,000 likes and over 600 responses.While some Twitter users found the clip entertaining, most were critical of the man’s behavior."This is actually dangerous," one person wrote.

"They have frozen the spoon for maximum effect & sent the cat into a seizure.

Sorry to be that person but this isn’t cute or funny"."Brain freeze for a feline can cause it to seize,"another tweeted in response.

"Very effed up vid.

Extremely abusive to freeze the spoon"."Can we not intentionally stress animals for entertainment value?" a third asked.

"This is closer to abuse than it is cute or charming"