C Cord White privilege is telling the media u fear for your kids safety because they're half black & if they get stopped b… https://t.co/sJwXAV9YKv 50 minutes ago

SOLOMON ANTON Robert De Niro opens up about white privilege: ‘I take certain things for granted’ https://t.co/WQ7aldKGxp WHY? If… https://t.co/FhTH8ffhX5 37 minutes ago