Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Samantha Ware Talks About Lea Michele
Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Samantha Ware Talks About Lea Michele
This is her story.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Lea Michele Apologizes After Former ‘Glee’ Co-Star Samantha Ware Accuses Her of Making Set ‘Living Hell’

Lea Michele Apologizes After Former ‘Glee’ Co-Star Samantha Ware Accuses Her of Making Set ‘Living Hell’ Lea Michele has issued an apology after her former “Glee” co-star Samantha Ware accused Michele...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •PinkNewsLainey GossipE! Online


Samantha Ware Details How Lea Michele Treated Her, Explains the Full 'Sh-t In My Wig' Story

Glee‘s Samantha Ware is recalling a ton of Lea Michele memories to make her side of the story...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Samantha Ware Details Lea Michele's Bullying on 'Glee': No One Dared to Stop Her

The Jane Hayward depicter who was the first to expose the former 'Glee' leading star as a 'mean girl'...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comJust Jared




Tweets about this

xposepopularyt2

𝕚𝕘: 𝕖𝕩𝕡𝕠𝕤𝕚𝕟𝕘𝕡𝕠𝕡𝕦𝕝𝕒𝕣𝕪𝕥𝟚 ♡ Former Glee Star Samantha Marie Ware Talks About Lea Michele's On-Set Behavior, Says She Threatened To Get Her Fired https://t.co/LNVZ1USTOO 14 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Samantha Ware claims Lea Michele 'threatened to have her fired from Glee' [Video]

Samantha Ware claims Lea Michele 'threatened to have her fired from Glee'

Samantha Ware claims Lea Michele 'threatened to have her fired from Glee' The actress recently claimed Lea made her life a "living hell" on the Fox show, and she has now alleged Lea once warned she..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:23Published
Samantha Ware Reveals More Dirt On Lea Michele [Video]

Samantha Ware Reveals More Dirt On Lea Michele

Just when you thought Lea Michele couldn't fall any further new details emerge about her harassing and bullying. Last week actress Samantha Ware revealed that Michele bullied her and threatened to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
Samantha Ware details Lea Michele torment on 'Glee' set [Video]

Samantha Ware details Lea Michele torment on 'Glee' set

Samantha Ware, the actress who first exposed Lea Michele as an alleged 'mean girl' has now detailed how the Glee star made her life hell on the set of the TV show.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:47Published