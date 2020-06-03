Black Lives Matter protests continue in central London

Hundreds of demonstrators participated in another Black Lives Matter march through central London on Friday (June 12).

Activists gathered in Hyde Park before marching to Trafalgar Square, passing Buckingham Palace on the way.

The demonstration was moved from Saturday to Friday at short notice after former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson rallied for his supporters to gather in London at the weekend.

At one point in this footage, a protester puts their middle finger to the camera and says "f*** EDL", a reference to the far-right group.

Several attendees were arrested, but it is understood this was related to events at previous protests.