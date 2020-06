Finding a job in the Las Vegas valley Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:17s - Published 14 hours ago Finding a job in the Las Vegas valley A Las Vegas man was able to find a job after turning to the Robert Half employment agency. Tricia Kean reporting. 1

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend "THE REBOUND" LAS VEGAS.IF YOU LOST YOUR JOB DURING THEPANDEMIC, ONE HIRING EXPERTSAYS, DON'T WAIT FOR IT TO COMEBACK.13 ACTION NEWS ANCHOR TRICIAKEAN LOOKS AT THE AVAILABLEOPPORTUNITIES IN THE VALLEYRIGHT NOW.02.58 CURTIS BUCKINGHAM: I HADTHROWN IN THE TOWEL.CURTIS BUCKINGHAM WAS READY TOLEAVE LAS VEGAS AFTER LOSINGNOT ONE, BUT TWO DIFFERENT JOBSTHIS YEAR.02.47 CURTIS BUCKINGHAM: I WASLOOKING AT OPTIONS OF MAYBEFORFEITING MY LEASE...02.53 MAYBE GOING BACK HOME TOCALIFORNIA.BUT WITH HELP FROM ROBERT HALFEMPLOYMENT AGENCY, CURTIS HAS AJOB, AND HE'S HAPPY ABOUT THAT!05.38 CURTIS BUCKINGHAM:COMPLETELY WORKED OUT.THE ONLY THING I COULD DO WASPRAY AND STAY POSITIVE.AND BE FLEXIBLE! MANY AVAILABLEPOSITIONS ARE SPLIT RIGHT NOWBETWEEN THE OFFICE AND WORKINGFROM HOME.ROBERT HALF REGIONAL VICEPRESIDENT, DAMIAN GARCIA, SAYSA LOT OF COMPANIES ARE ALSOBEING CONSERVATIVE, LOOKING TOHIRE ONLY PART-TIME.08.45 DAMIAN GARCIA: IT MAY NOTBE THE TITLE YOU'RE LOOKINGFOR, POTENTIALLY NOT EVEN THESALARY.BUT IF YOU CAN GET INTO ACOMPANY RIGHT NOW THAT'S GOINGTHROUGH THIS CHANGE ANDTRANSITION AS WE ALL ARE, WHOKNOWS WHERE IT CAN LEAD FORYOU.SO WHO'S HIRING? GARCIA SAYSCONSTRUCTION IS THE STRONGESTINDUSTRY RIGHT NOW.05.19 DAMIAN GARCIA: A LOTTHERE IN THE ACCOUNTS PAYABLEAND ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SPACE.E-COMMERCE IS ALSO HOT.MANY COMPANIES NEED HELP WITHVIRTUAL ORDERS AND FIELDINGCALLS FROM CUSTOMERS CHOOSINGTO SHOP ONLINE INSTEAD OFVISITING THEIR LOCAL RETAILERS.THERE ARE ALSO A NUMBER OFPOSITIONS IN THE HEALTHINDUSTRY.09.02 DAMIAN GARCIA:INFORMATION SPECIALISTS.SO A LOT OF PATIENT INTAKEINFORMATION.WE'RE ACTUALLY SEEING ADRAMATIC INCREASE IN THAT JUSTRECENTLY...09.12 THEN MORE OF THE BACKOFFICE SUPPORT.SO MEDICAL RECORDS, SOME CODINGTYPE ROLLS, BILLING TYPE ROLLS.GARCIA SAYS THE LEGAL ANDBANKING INDUSTRIES ARE ALSODOING MASS HIRING.SO DON'T WAIT! GET YOUR RESUMEPOSTED ON AS MANY PLATFORMS ASPOSSIBLE.THE MORE EYES THAT SEE IT, THEBETTER.10.29 DAMIAN GARCIA: WORK ONYOUR NETWORK DURING THIS TIME.IN ADDITION TO USING TECHNOLOGYAND APPLYING ONLINE, GO ONLINKEDIN.07.37 CURTIS BUCKINGHAM:DEFINITELY YOU WANT TO USE THEINTERNET TO THE BEST OF YOURABILITIES; LINKEDIN, TEMPAGENCIES, ANYTHING LIKE THAT,JUST TO GET IT OUT THERE.THAT WAS TRICIA KEAN REPORTING.SO ARE YOU READY TO FIND THERIGHT JOB FOR YOU? THE







