Black Lives Matter billboard unveiled in London

Campaigners at the unveilng of a Black Lives Matter UK (BLMUK) billboard on Westminster Bridge Road, which lists more than 3000 names of people who have died in police custody, prisons, immigration detention centres and in racist attacks in the UK, as well as those who have died as the result of coronavirus.

Marcia Rigg, whose brother died in police custody spoke at the event.

The billboard has been erected by BLMUK, in collaboration with the United Families and Friends Campaign, Justice for Belly, Justice for Shukri, Migrants Organise and the Grenfell Estate.