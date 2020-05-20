Has Russia been accurate on COVID-19 deaths?
Putin has eased lockdown in Moscow as the World Health Organisation questioned the low coronavirus death toll.
Finanz.dk Has Russia been accurate on COVID-19 deaths? - https://t.co/KHN3bkj9c5 https://t.co/W7gsZi1pbd 2 days ago
Steve Leeder Has Russia been accurate on COVID-19 deaths?: https://t.co/9KvDP1tgkZ 2 days ago
Zahed Uddin Has Russia been accurate on COVID-19 deaths?
https://t.co/k59irFv2JL 3 days ago
Importance Of Death Certificates During Coronavirus PandemicTo get an accurate count of deaths due to coronavirus, we need accurate death certificates, KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports.
How accurate is COVID-19 death count?Family questions father's cause of death.
In Mexico, Crematoriums And Funeral Homes Are Struggling To Handle COVID-19 DeathsMexico is struggling to keep an accurate death toll from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Mexican funeral homes and crematoriums are also struggling to keep up with the workload.
Reuters..