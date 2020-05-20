Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Has Russia been accurate on COVID-19 deaths?
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 03:17s - Published
Has Russia been accurate on COVID-19 deaths?

Has Russia been accurate on COVID-19 deaths?

Putin has eased lockdown in Moscow as the World Health Organisation questioned the low coronavirus death toll.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Spain Denies Hiding True COVID-19 Mortality Rate After Death Rate Remains Frozen

Spain Denies Hiding True COVID-19 Mortality Rate After Death Rate Remains Frozen Spain’s death toll has stayed at 27,136 since the 7th of June, claiming that authorities are still...
HNGN - Published



Tweets about this

FinanzDK

Finanz.dk Has Russia been accurate on COVID-19 deaths? - https://t.co/KHN3bkj9c5 https://t.co/W7gsZi1pbd 2 days ago

saleeder62

Steve Leeder Has Russia been accurate on COVID-19 deaths?: https://t.co/9KvDP1tgkZ 2 days ago

ZahedUddin

Zahed Uddin Has Russia been accurate on COVID-19 deaths? https://t.co/k59irFv2JL 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Importance Of Death Certificates During Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Importance Of Death Certificates During Coronavirus Pandemic

To get an accurate count of deaths due to coronavirus, we need accurate death certificates, KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:13Published
How accurate is COVID-19 death count? [Video]

How accurate is COVID-19 death count?

Family questions father's cause of death.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 03:37Published
In Mexico, Crematoriums And Funeral Homes Are Struggling To Handle COVID-19 Deaths [Video]

In Mexico, Crematoriums And Funeral Homes Are Struggling To Handle COVID-19 Deaths

Mexico is struggling to keep an accurate death toll from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Mexican funeral homes and crematoriums are also struggling to keep up with the workload. Reuters..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published