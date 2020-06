Golden Puppy Playing with Door Stop

Occurred on May 27, 2020 / Cincinnati, Ohio, USA Info From Licensor: "I’m am fostering her and I’m a volunteer trainer for the non-profit organization "4 Paws for Ability" located in Xenia, Ohio.

She is in training to become a service dog for a child or veteran with a disability.

The door stop has always been a favorite but Amy (puppy in the video) just found it to be the greatest thing!

In the video, she’s just batting it around trying to catch it but it’s fighting back."