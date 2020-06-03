Police 'squabbling' over McCann case
The McCann family lawyer says the German prosecutor should tell Madeleine McCann's parents what evidence he has that she is dead.
Town where Madeleine McCann went missing hopes for closureForeign residents in the Portuguese resort of Praia da Luz spoke on Saturday (June 6) of their hopes that there will be a resolution to the case of British girl Madeleine McCaan, who went missing there..
Madeleine McCann case: German paedophile identified as new suspectA new development in one of the UK's most high-profile missing persons cases.
Cold Case Of Missing British Toddler Maddie McCann Gets Biggest Break Since 2007Thirteen years ago, 3-year-old British toddler Madeleine McCann disappeared from her parents' resort villa in Portugal without a trace. Now, Newser reports her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, may..