CBS3 SummerFest: Bucks County Playhouse Finding Ways To Stay Connected During Pandemic Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:26s - Published 3 days ago Jim Donovan reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend KATE, YOU GO AND HANDLETHAT.I DIDN'T KNOW YOU WOULD DOA FULL CANNONBALL.I WANT TO KNOW HOW YOU GETA MEMBERSHIP TO THAT SWIMCLUB.THE THEATER HAS FOUND IN AWAY TO STAY VIRTUALLYCONNECTED WITH THEIR AUDIENCE.PLAYHOUSE LIVE IS AN ONLINESERIES THAT FEATURES A VIRTUALVARIETY SHOW EVERY O OTHERSUNDAY.JIM DONOVAN CAUGHT UP WITHMARILOU HENNER TO TALK ABOUTWHAT IT'S LIKE TO TAKE THESTAGE AT THIS HISTORICTHEATER.IN 2013 I DID [INAUDIBLE]CREATING A ROLE I HAD DONE ONBROADWAY.AND THEN I DID [INAUDIBLE] IN2014 BUT THEN LAST YEAR I WASEMCEEING FOR THEIR BIG GALA SOTHAT WAS KIND OF COOL.WHAT IS IT ABOUT THATPARTICULAR PLAYHOUSE THAT YOULIKE?THERE IS SUCH AN HISTORICALFEELING.YOU FEEL THE GHOSTS OF THEACTORS WHO WERE THERE BEFORE.IT'S SO SPECIAL AND THE PEOPLEJUST LOVE THEATER.SO YOU FEEL APPRECIATED.THERE ISN'T A BAD SEAT IN THEHOUSE AND YOU KNOW AND THEYHAVE THAT INCREDIBLE DECKBEHIND THE THEATER NOW IT'SFANTASTIC.WHAT IS THE PLAYHOUSE LIVE.PLAYHOUSE LIVE IS RIGHT NOWON THIS SUNDAY I'M GOING TO BEPERFORMING TELLING STORIES.[INAUDIBLE]JOHN CAR TAG LEA FROM OF A QIS IS GOING TO BE THERE.IT'S GOING TO BE ON LIVEYOUTUBE.ALWAYS LOVE THEATER FOLKBECAUSE YOU'LL ALWAYS FIGUREOUT A WAY FOR THE SHOW TO GOON.ABSOLUTELY.AND DURING THIS PANDEMIC ANDBEING ON LOCKDOWN I AM SOHAPPY THAT I TOOK THEATERTRAINING BECAUSE I KNOW HOW TODO MY OWN HAIR AND MAKEUP IKNOW HOW TO COLOR MY HAIR.YOU KNOW, PEOPLE ARE ASKINGAREN'T YOU FALLING APART.I SAY NO BECAUSE I'M THEATERTRAINED.WHAT DO YOU LOOK FORWARD TOGOING BACK TO THE THEATERITSELF EVENTUALLY WHEN IT GOESGREEN.I CANNOT WAIT TO GO BACKTHERE.I WAS THERE LAST YEAR FOR THEGALA AND I COULDN'T BELIEVEHOW MUCH THE ENTIRE AREA WASJUST BUSTLING WITH NEWRESTAURANTS AND NEW STORES ANDEVERYTHING AND IT WAS ALREADYFABULOUS AND THE RIVERFRONT ISGORGEOUS AND I JUST THOUGHT ICAN'T WAIT TO COME BACK HEREAND PERFORM.MORE DETAILS ABOUT THIS







