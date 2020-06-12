Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NY Gov. Cuomo Signs 'Aggressive'Package of Police Reform Bills
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:12s - Published
NY Gov. Cuomo Signs 'Aggressive'Package of Police Reform Bills

NY Gov. Cuomo Signs 'Aggressive'Package of Police Reform Bills

NY Gov.

Cuomo Signs 'Aggressive' Package of Police Reform Bills Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the "most aggressive" police reform legislation into NY state law on Friday.

Andrew Cuomo, NY Governor, via CNN The bills criminalize chokeholds, as well as other types of restraints, and hold law enforcement officers more accountable.

Cuomo also signed an executive order that is intended to "reinvent and modernize police strategies." Andrew Cuomo, NY Governor, via CNN One law mandates the use of body cameras by all officers.

Another requires officers to report the discharge of their weapons within six hours.

Andrew Cuomo, NY Governor, via CNN The bill faced fierce opposition from a collection of law enforcement unions.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Cuomo signs police reform bill; NYPD union warns cops will be ‘unable to do the job’

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday signed a package of police reforms that had been given momentum...
FOXNews.com - Published

N.Y. Gov. Cuomo Signs Sweeping Police Reforms Into Law, Says They’re ‘Long Overdue’

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday signed sweeping police reform bills into law, notably banning...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •RIA Nov.


AP Top Stories June 12 P

Here's the latest for Friday, June 12: CDC issues new coronavirus guidelines; New York Gov. Andrew...
USATODAY.com - Published



Tweets about this

ZhiErnChew1

Zhi Ern #STAYHOMESAVELIVES#BLACKLIVESMATTER RT @CNN: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed what he called the "most aggressive" police reform legislative package in the nation in a move t… 31 minutes ago

laborunion_

society RT @CNN: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo: "We passed today the most aggressive package, banning chokeholds, turning over disciplinary records so… 56 minutes ago

laborunion_

society RT @CNN: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo: "We passed today the most aggressive package, banning choke holds, turning over disciplinary records s… 56 minutes ago

marianneflynn15

Mafcomp RT @CNNSitRoom: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo: "We passed today the most aggressive package, banning chokeholds, turning over disciplinary rec… 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo Signs Sweeping Police Reforms Into Law, Says They're 'Long Overdue' [Video]

N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo Signs Sweeping Police Reforms Into Law, Says They're 'Long Overdue'

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday signed sweeping police reform bills into law, notably banning chokeholds and repealing a hotly contested state law known as 50-A, which kept officers' disciplinary..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:31Published
Cuomo signs police reform package [Video]

Cuomo signs police reform package

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a reform package Friday, June 12, that addresses police policy issues and bans chokeholds.

Credit: WKTVPublished
NY Gov. Cuomo Signs 'Aggressive' Package of Police Reform Bills [Video]

NY Gov. Cuomo Signs 'Aggressive' Package of Police Reform Bills

NY Gov. Cuomo Signs 'Aggressive' Package of Police Reform Bills Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the "most aggressive" police reform legislation into NY state law on Friday. Andrew Cuomo, NY Governor, via..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:11Published