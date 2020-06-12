NY Gov.
Cuomo Signs 'Aggressive'
Package of Police Reform Bills Governor Andrew Cuomo signed
the "most aggressive" police reform
legislation into NY state law on Friday.
Andrew Cuomo, NY Governor, via CNN The bills criminalize chokeholds,
as well as other types of restraints,
and hold law enforcement officers more accountable.
Cuomo also signed an
executive order that is intended to
"reinvent and modernize police strategies." Andrew Cuomo, NY Governor, via CNN One law mandates the use of
body cameras by all officers.
Another requires officers to report the
discharge of their weapons within six hours.
Andrew Cuomo, NY Governor, via CNN The bill faced fierce opposition
from a collection of law enforcement unions.