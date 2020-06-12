NY Gov. Cuomo Signs 'Aggressive'Package of Police Reform Bills

Cuomo Signs 'Aggressive' Package of Police Reform Bills Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the "most aggressive" police reform legislation into NY state law on Friday.

Andrew Cuomo, NY Governor, via CNN The bills criminalize chokeholds, as well as other types of restraints, and hold law enforcement officers more accountable.

Cuomo also signed an executive order that is intended to "reinvent and modernize police strategies." Andrew Cuomo, NY Governor, via CNN One law mandates the use of body cameras by all officers.

Another requires officers to report the discharge of their weapons within six hours.

Andrew Cuomo, NY Governor, via CNN The bill faced fierce opposition from a collection of law enforcement unions.