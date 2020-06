Band-Aid to Make Black and Brown Flesh-Tone Bandages

Band-Aid to Make Black and Brown Flesh-Tone Bandages The Johnson & Johnson-owned company plans to create a range of bandages to "embrace the beauty of diverse skin." The company made the announcement on Instagram, adding that they will also be donating $10,000 to Black Lives Matter.

Band-Aid, via Instagram Band-Aid previously launched its Perfect Blend brand, which included products for multiracial skin tones but discontinued it due to β€œlack of interest at the time.” Instagram users were quick to highlight black-owned brands such as Browndages and Tru-Colour, which addressed the issue years ago.