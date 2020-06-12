Band-Aid to Make Black
and Brown Flesh-Tone Bandages The Johnson & Johnson-owned
company plans to create a
range of bandages to "embrace
the beauty of diverse skin." The company made the announcement
on Instagram, adding that they will also
be donating $10,000 to Black Lives Matter.
Band-Aid,
via Instagram Band-Aid previously launched its Perfect Blend brand,
which included products for multiracial skin tones but
discontinued it due to “lack of interest at the time.” Instagram users were quick to
highlight black-owned brands
such as Browndages and Tru-Colour,
which addressed the issue years ago.