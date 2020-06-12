Global  

Band-Aid to Make Black and Brown Flesh-Tone Bandages
Band-Aid to Make Black and Brown Flesh-Tone Bandages The Johnson & Johnson-owned company plans to create a range of bandages to "embrace the beauty of diverse skin." The company made the announcement on Instagram, adding that they will also be donating $10,000 to Black Lives Matter.

Band-Aid, via Instagram Band-Aid previously launched its Perfect Blend brand, which included products for multiracial skin tones but discontinued it due to “lack of interest at the time.” Instagram users were quick to highlight black-owned brands such as Browndages and Tru-Colour, which addressed the issue years ago.

