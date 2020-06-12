Global  

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:44s
Empty stadium? Juve fans watch Coppa Italia semi-final in bars instead

With the stadium off limits, Juve fans cheer on their side from home or from local pubs.

SHOWS: TURIN, ITALY (JUNE 12, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

SIGN READING (Italian) "WEARING MASK IS MANDATORY" / TV SCREEN IN BACKGROUND 2.

FAN WATCHING MATCH ON SCREEN WHILE WEARING PROTECTIVE MASK 3.

VARIOUS OF FANS DRINKING BEER 4.

FANS WATCHING MATCH ON SCREEN 5.

PUB ENTRANCE 6.

(SOUNDBITE) (Italian) PUB SERVER, ILARIA KERDALLA, SAYING: "I am not a fan, but I am grateful that they are playing soccer.

Not only for us, but because it affects a lot of jobs.

It is a sport that appeals to a lot of people.

So, luckily it has started again.

The more matches are played, the better it is, especially for us." 8.

HAND SANITIZER ON TABLE / SCREEN 9.

VARIOUS OF FANS WATCHING MATCH 10.

JUVE-MILAN MATCH POSTER 11.

VARIOUS OF FAN WATCHING MATCH ON SCREEN STORY: The only option for Juventus fans to watch their team play for the first time in three months on Friday (June 12) was at local bars or at home, as Juve battled AC Milan for a place in the Coppa Italia final to an empty stadium.

The Italian season resumed on Friday following a three-month suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic with Juventus, still chasing a possible league, cup and Champions League treble, hostING AC Milan in the return leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final at the Allianz stadium.

"I am not a fan, but I am grateful that they are playing soccer.

Not only for us, but because it affects a lot of", pub waitress Ilaria Kerdalla, said.

The match should have been played on March 4 but was postponed by the Turin city government at 24 hours' notice as the virus began to spread.

The season was suspended altogether one week later.





