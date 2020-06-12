Empty stadium? Juve fans watch Coppa Italia semi-final in bars instead

With the stadium off limits, Juve fans cheer on their side from home or from local pubs.

"I'm happy.

They're finally playing after all this time with the lockdown and all the problems we had.

Thank goodness, we hope they can continue because it is important.

I'm very happy." 7.

"I am not a fan, but I am grateful that they are playing soccer.

Not only for us, but because it affects a lot of jobs.

It is a sport that appeals to a lot of people.

So, luckily it has started again.

The more matches are played, the better it is, especially for us."

The only option for Juventus fans to watch their team play for the first time in three months on Friday (June 12) was at local bars or at home, as Juve battled AC Milan for a place in the Coppa Italia final to an empty stadium.

"I'm happy.

They're finally playing after all this time with the lockdown and all the problems we had", Juventus fan, Marco Adamo, said.

"We hope they can continue because it is important", he added.

The Italian season resumed on Friday following a three-month suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic with Juventus, still chasing a possible league, cup and Champions League treble, hostING AC Milan in the return leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final at the Allianz stadium.

"I am not a fan, but I am grateful that they are playing soccer.

Not only for us, but because it affects a lot of", pub waitress Ilaria Kerdalla, said.

The match should have been played on March 4 but was postponed by the Turin city government at 24 hours' notice as the virus began to spread.

The season was suspended altogether one week later.