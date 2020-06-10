Confederate statue vandalized in Anne Arundel County

Nearly Century-Old Confederate Veterans Monument Under New Scrutiny In Parker CountyOn the east side of Parker County’s historic courthouse sits a stone monument to veterans who fought under the Confederate flag.
Lee County NAACP urges Robert E. Lee monument be permanently removedThe Sons of Confederate Veterans asked for the bust to temporarily removed last week as a precaution, but the Lee County NAACP says the monument should be permanently removed from Downtown Fort Myers.
2 North Texas Confederate Monuments Coming Down In Wake Of George Floyd's DeathTarrant County and Denton County are removing Confederate monuments.