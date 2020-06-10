Confederate statue vandalized in Anne Arundel County

Nearly Century-Old Confederate Veterans Monument Under New Scrutiny In Parker County



On the east side of Parker County’s historic courthouse sits a stone monument to veterans who fought under the Confederate flag. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:47 Published 23 hours ago

Lee County NAACP urges Robert E. Lee monument be permanently removed



The Sons of Confederate Veterans asked for the bust to temporarily removed last week as a precaution, but the Lee County NAACP says the monument should be permanently removed from Downtown Fort Myers. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 03:03 Published 2 days ago