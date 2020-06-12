North Iowans Featured On Tv Show

Two north Iowans are taking their love of exploration to the silver screen

Mark holt of clear lake got involved in producing a show thanks to meeting a british producer and his film crew.

Together with a friend of his from mason city

they have traversed many back roads

and off road

in search of some hidden and really cool finds.

Holt wanted to make it a compelling experience for viewers

"* and maybe inspire "i wanted enough historical, enough excitement, some crazy stuff like a piece of gold got lost.

There's a lot of behind the scenes stuff you don't get to see."

The first episode is premiering tonight at 6 p?

"* m on the outdoor channel .

Check your local listings.

6 episodes will be aired.

Holt says there are discussions of a second season.///