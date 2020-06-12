Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Suburban Milwaukee has entered 'phase c' of the reopening plan during the COVID-19 pandemic
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:34s - Published
Suburban Milwaukee has entered 'phase c' of the reopening plan during the COVID-19 pandemic

Suburban Milwaukee has entered 'phase c' of the reopening plan during the COVID-19 pandemic

New health recommendations were released this week as suburban Milwaukee health officials announced the area entering 'phase c' of the reopening plan.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Westchester Welcomes Return Of Outdoor Activities, With Some Restrictions Still In Place [Video]

Westchester Welcomes Return Of Outdoor Activities, With Some Restrictions Still In Place

Westchester County is welcoming the return of many outdoor activities now that it entered Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan. CBS2’s Tony Aiello reports the restrictions still in place are a..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:51Published
Next reopening phase begins in Milwaukee County [Video]

Next reopening phase begins in Milwaukee County

Businesses in suburban Milwaukee county have entered a new phase of reopening. Our Ryan Jenkins explained the new set of health recommendations.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:46Published
Indiana Theaters, Bars, Playgrounds, Limited Dining Reopen For Phase 4 [Video]

Indiana Theaters, Bars, Playgrounds, Limited Dining Reopen For Phase 4

Effective Friday, all of Indiana will advance to Phase 4 in the state’s coronavirus pandemic reopening plan – two days earlier than planned.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:26Published