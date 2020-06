Facebook Message Scam Cost Mother Of Two $1,000 Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:30s - Published 2 hours ago Facebook Message Scam Cost Mother Of Two $1,000 CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports a suburban mother thought she was going to get a grant worth $100,000. Instead, she lost $1,000 through a scam on Facebook. 0

