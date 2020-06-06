Dermatology center's social media gets hacked with racially fueled messages and death threats
A metro Detroit medical facility fell victim to a racial fueled cyber attack and death threats.
Ivey McClelland 💖🎥🎶 RT @wxyzdetroit: Dermatology center's social media gets hacked with racially fueled messages and death threats https://t.co/TsoFDHaYrW 3 days ago
WXYZ Detroit Dermatology center's social media gets hacked with racially fueled messages and death threats https://t.co/TsoFDHaYrW 3 days ago
LyShawn Allen RT @syleisw: Dermatology center's social media gets hacked with racially fueled messages and death threats https://t.co/y1ka95Ggw6 3 days ago
Syleis Wiley Dermatology center's social media gets hacked with racially fueled messages and death threats https://t.co/y1ka95Ggw6 3 days ago
NwokeAgulu Dermatology center’s social media gets hacked with racially fueled messages and death threats https://t.co/b44srprh9Q 3 days ago
Zayn Malik's baby niece subjected to d*ath threats by trollZayn Malik's baby niece has been targeted with d*ath threats by a troll on social media.
Zayn Malik's sister receives death threats on social mediaSafaa Malik, the 17-year-old sister of Zayn Malik, has been abused on social media.
Fact check: Is thrombosis main cause of death in Covid 19 patients and other claims | Oneindia NewsWhile our frontline workers are fighting a pandemic, our second line of defence is fighting an infodemic, a deluge of false, fake and misleading information! In this video we tell you truth behind some..