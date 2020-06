Mark your calendar! Seneca Niagara Casino to begin phased reopening June 18th

LORI QUIGLEY /CHAIRWOMAN, BOARDOF DIRECTORS: "IREALLY SAW THAT ITWAS ALMOST LIKE A24/7 EFFORT OVERTHESE LAST FEWMONTHS."AN EFFORT THAT'S PAIDOFF.

THE SENECANIAGARA CASINO INNIAGARA FALLS - LESSTHAN A WEEK AWAYFROM REOPENING.DAVID SHERIDAN /INTERIM CEO & CFO: "ITHINK EVERYONE ISANXIOUS TO GET NOTONLY BACK TO WORKBUT BACK TO THEENERGY ANDEXCITEMENT THAT WEHAVE TO OFFER TOOUR GUESTS."BUT THEY'REOPERATINGDIFFERENTLY AND ITSTARTS THE MOMENTYOU WALK IN THEDOOR.PATRICK BASSNEY /GENERAL MANAGER:"YOUR TEMPERATUREWILL BE SCANNED ANDONCE YOUSUCCESSFULLY GETTHROUGH YOURTEMPERATURE SCAN,YOU'RE WELCOMEONTO THE CASINOFLOOR.

YOU WILL HAVETO WEAR YOUR MASKTHE ENTIRE TIMEWHILE IN THE CASINO."AS YOU MAKE YOURWAY AROUND, YOU'LLSEE SIGNAGE ANDFLOOR MARKERS.

THECLEAN TEAM IS OUT INFULL FORCE AND HANDSANITIZER AND PURELWIPES AREEVERYWHERE.PATRICK: "YOU'LL HEARMESSAGING AROUNDTHE CASINO TELLINGPEOPLE PLEASE GOWASH YOUR HANDSAND SO THE SAFETY OFOUR GUESTS AND OURTEAM MEMBERS ISPARAMOUNT TO ALL OFUS."STAND-UP: WHILETABLE GAMES REMAINCLOSED SLOTMACHINES WILL BE UPAND RUNNING... BUT IFYOU COME WITH AFRIEND, YOU'LL HAVETO KEEP A DISTANCEBECAUSE ONLY EVERYTHIRD MACHINE WILLBE OPEN.JOANNE ISREAL / ASST.GENERAL MANAGER:"EVERYONE'S SAFE ANDTHEY CAN REALLYENJOY THEIR STAY SOTHEY DON'T HAVE TOWORRY THAT THEY'RETOO CLOSE TO THENEXT PERSON."HUNGRY OR THIRSTY?MORRIE'S AND BLUESBURGERS ARE OPENWITH GRAB AND GOFOOD OPTIONS ANDNON-ALCOHOLICDRINKS..

ALL OTHERDINING AREAS ARECLOSED AT THIS TIME.HOURS WILL BESHORTENED FOR NOWAS WELL.

THE CASINOWILL BE OPENEVERYDAY FROM10AM-2AM WITH DEEPCLEANING TAKINGPLACE EACH NIGHT.IT'S ALL ABOUTMAINTAINING A SAFEENVIRONMENT ANDPROVIDING GUESTS ANENJOYABLE VISIT.JOANNE ISRAEL / ASST.GENERAL MANAGER:"THEY'RE JUST GONNAHAVE A NORMAL GUESTEXPERIENCE WHENTHEY WALK IN THEDOOR AND ENJOYTHEIR TIME."THE DOORS REOPENHERE IN THE FALLSNEXT THURSDAYMORNING.

AS FOR THEOTHER SENECACASINOS..

BUFFALOCREEK WILL BEGIN ITSPHASED OPENING ONJUNE 25TH, WITHALLEGANY TO FOLLOWON JULY 2ND.IN NIAGARA FALLS...DAVID: "WE CAN'T WAITTO SEE YOU."..