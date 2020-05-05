Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'I Don't See Freedom': Statue Of Abraham Lincoln Troubles Some Boston Residents
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:25s - Published
'I Don't See Freedom': Statue Of Abraham Lincoln Troubles Some Boston Residents

'I Don't See Freedom': Statue Of Abraham Lincoln Troubles Some Boston Residents

Designed to memorialize Abraham Lincoln as the "Great Emancipator", the statue shows Lincoln standing over a slave who is kneeling in front of him with shackles on his wrist.

WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

PKOPEC17

Phil RT @NPR: Activists have been covering a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Va., with graffiti and posing for photos. "The standing… 8 minutes ago

bananagirl4ever

bananagirl4ever RT @TruthsOverTrump: #BlackLivesMatter protesters in #NewOrleans tore down this statue of #JohnMcDonogh, a slave owner who profited from bl… 8 minutes ago

oscuronik

Nikolas⁷ RT @YuhuaHamasaki: "When the people of Iraq pulled down Saddam Hussein's statue, Western media praised it as an act of independence and fre… 18 minutes ago

brownerica24

Princess Azula why the actual***would you replace a statue of a KKK leader with a statue of Dolly Parton? like why. why not one… https://t.co/ZlJBDFupTv 20 minutes ago

1portabella

Mike RT @mclaren_roberts: Now these Thugs have defaced the virtual symbol of our Republic! Patriots, be RELENTLESS in fighting this assault on t… 24 minutes ago

the32128053

戒不掉the寂寞 Columbus statue beheaded, tears behind American lighthouse of democracy and freedom.美国 #USA https://t.co/4o4dXg074s 25 minutes ago

HannahntheWolf

Hannah Facknitz ♿️ RT @analuciaraujo_: Historian @FictionsofHaiti calls to reconsider Jefferson's statues. At @UVA a statue of Sally Hemings could be placed n… 27 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Pawn Stars: Abraham Lincoln Chair [Video]

Pawn Stars: Abraham Lincoln Chair

A man brings in a chair he claims was sat on by Abraham Lincoln in the White House and Rick has it appraised.

Credit: HISTORY     Duration: 04:49Published
Will Forte Improvises 9 New Cartoon Voices [Video]

Will Forte Improvises 9 New Cartoon Voices

Voice actor Will Forte tries his hand at improvising the voices of 9 random cartoon characters that he has never seen before. Using a similar technique he used in 'The Lego Movie' (Abraham Lincoln),..

Credit: Vanity Fair     Duration: 10:55Published
President Donald Trump Has Not Been Treated Worse Than Abraham Lincoln [Video]

President Donald Trump Has Not Been Treated Worse Than Abraham Lincoln

President Donald Trump claimed he’s been treated worse by the media than Abraham Lincoln. Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin explained why he’s wrong on CNN.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:56Published